Home>>
India records 2,858 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths
(Xinhua) 15:30, May 14, 2022
NEW DELHI, May 14 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,119,112 on Saturday, with 2,858 new cases registered in the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.
Besides, 11 deaths from the pandemic were registered across the country since Friday morning, taking the death toll to 524,201.
Currently there are 18,096 active COVID-19 cases recorded in India, a fall of 508 in the past 24 hours.
So far, 42,576,815 COVID-19 cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals in the country, including 3,355 discharged in the past 24 hours.
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- 27 killed, 12 injured in Indian capital building fire
- 16 killed in massive building fire in Indian capital
- India reports 3,451 new COVID-19 cases
- India eyes rise in wheat exports amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
- India to take a decade to overcome COVID-19 pandemic losses: central bank
- COVID-19 cases resurge in India amid lifting of restrictions
- India opens Raisina Dialogue to expand global influence; topics show balancing between China and West
- Fishing event held at Digholi Lake in India
- Biden plans Japan visit to coordinate Indo-Pacific, but ‘India’s reluctance to sway on Ukraine weakens QUAD’
- India unlikely to serve as Washington’s pawn over Ukraine despite Biden-Modi meeting: expert
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.