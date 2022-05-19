We Are China

Beijing reports 50 new confirmed local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:56, May 19, 2022

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported 50 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and five local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the Beijing municipal health commission said Thursday.

Four out of these 50 confirmed local cases live on the Fangshan district campus of the Beijing Institute of Technology.

On Wednesday, 31 patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

No new suspected cases or imported confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday in Beijing.

