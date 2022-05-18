China's higher education enrollment rate reaches 57.8 pct
BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The gross enrollment rate of China's higher education hit 57.8 percent in 2021, compared with 30 percent in 2012, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Tuesday.
Over 44.3 million students are studying at higher education institutions across the country, the ministry told a press conference, adding that China now has the world's largest higher education system.
A total of 240 million people in China have received higher education so far, according to the ministry.
The press conference highlighted the achievements of China's higher education reform and development over the past decade.
China's higher education is at the stage of becoming universal, said Xie Weihe, a professor with the Tsinghua University.
In terms of innovation and entrepreneurship education, colleges and universities across the country have tailored more than 30,000 courses, and hired 174,000 teachers with professional backgrounds, statistics showed.
By the end of February 2022, China had more than 52,500 massive open online courses (MOOCs) with 370 million registered users, said Wu Yan, head of the higher education department under the MOE.
More than 330 million college and university students have received MOOCs credits, Wu added.
Photos
- China’s central bank to issue commemorative coins on cultural theme of auspiciousness, including two heart-shaped coins
- Population of endangered black-headed gulls exceeds 10,000 mark in NE China’s coastal city of Panjin
- China's self-developed floating airship breaks record
- Chinese germplasm bank conserves biodiversity in warm temperate zone
Related Stories
- Central, western China to push engineering, agriculture in higher education
- More students with disabilities pursue higher education in China
- Senior official stresses Party building at higher education institutions
- China's higher education enrollment rate reaches 54.4 pct
- China's gross enrolment ratio in higher education reaches 48 pct
- Belt and Road projects lead to massive growth in higher education for overseas students in China
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.