Naval aviation regiment conducts anti-submarine training
(China Military Online) 16:03, May 17, 2022
A ground crew member assigned to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Southern Theater Command tests the electrical system of an anti-submarine patrol aircraft prior to a maritime patrol and anti-submarine training exercise on February 16, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)
