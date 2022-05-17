Languages

Archive

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Home>>

Naval aviation regiment conducts anti-submarine training

(China Military Online) 16:03, May 17, 2022

A ground crew member assigned to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Southern Theater Command tests the electrical system of an anti-submarine patrol aircraft prior to a maritime patrol and anti-submarine training exercise on February 16, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories