Choppers conduct high-intensity flight training
(China Military Online) 10:21, May 12, 2022
Two pilots assigned to an aviation brigade under the PLA 81st Group Army inspect the helicopter prior to taking off during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on April 20, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Bingjie)
