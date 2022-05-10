Home>>
Naval submarine flotilla conducts combat training exercise
(China Military Online) 14:33, May 10, 2022
Two towboats attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command jointly tow a submarine off a port during a maritime combat training exercise on April 19, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jialong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- PLA encircles Taiwan island with carrier drills amid US, Japanese provocations
- China’s armed forces always a force of justice safeguarding world peace
- China’s home-built aircraft carrier Shandong starts 1st maintenance, refurbishment: media reports
- Aviation brigade organizes flight training after rain
- China releases aircraft carrier-themed promotional video, hinting arrival of third one
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.