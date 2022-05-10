Naval submarine flotilla conducts combat training exercise

China Military Online) 14:33, May 10, 2022

Two towboats attached to a submarine flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command jointly tow a submarine off a port during a maritime combat training exercise on April 19, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jialong)

