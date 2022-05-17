Home>>
Blossoms in Sayram Lake, Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 14:15, May 17, 2022
As temperatures rise in May, Sayram Lake is surrounded by wild tulips.
(Produced by Lin Ziwei and Dong Feng)
