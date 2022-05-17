Tuesday, May 17, 2022

We Are China

Stunning scenery of Xiata Glacier in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 11:48, May 17, 2022

Spectacular scenery of Xiata Glacier in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Zhenyuan)

Spectacular scenery of Xiata Glacier in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Zhenyuan)

Spectacular scenery of Xiata Glacier in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Zhenyuan)

Spectacular scenery of Xiata Glacier in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili, northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Zhenyuan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)