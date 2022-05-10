Home>>
Sea of wild tulips adorn the shore of Sayram Lake in NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 16:58, May 10, 2022
In early May, wild tulips brightened up the shoreline of the Sayram Lake, the largest and highest alpine lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, carpeting the land with bright yellow blossoms.
The sea of flowers, distant snow mountains and the crystal blue waters form a true feast for the eyes and one that would surely intoxicate any nature lover who happened to stop by.
Photo shows wild tulips in full bloom on the shore of the Sayram Lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/ts.cn)
