Monday, May 09, 2022

Secret of longevity in Keping County, Xinjiang

(People's Daily App) 16:54, May 09, 2022
In Keping County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the "hometown of longevity", centenarians sing, dance, walk, and read newspapers to keep in good health. In a cheerful mood, they teach the secret of longevity. With a fit body, elderly people are given nutritional and delicious food.

