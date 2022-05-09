Home>>
Secret of longevity in Keping County, Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 16:54, May 09, 2022
In Keping County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the "hometown of longevity", centenarians sing, dance, walk, and read newspapers to keep in good health. In a cheerful mood, they teach the secret of longevity. With a fit body, elderly people are given nutritional and delicious food.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tech-savvy young farmers play leading role in Xinjiang cotton fields
- Chinese researchers fighting desertification create botanical garden in desert
- Wondrous Xinjiang: Xinjiang ice cream satiates sweet tooth from afar
- Rare spectacle of crushed ice being washed ashore occurs in NW China's Xinjiang
- Xinjiang sees more short-distance tours during long holiday
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.