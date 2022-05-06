Home>>
Xinjiang sees more short-distance tours during long holiday
(Xinhua) 16:42, May 06, 2022
URUMQI, May 6 (Xinhua) -- More residents turned to short-distance and urban tours in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region during the six-day Labor Day and Eid al-Fitr holiday.
Due to the sharp decrease of groups and independent tourists from outside Xinjiang as a result of anti-virus measures and unfavorable weather, local residents became the mainstay of holiday tourism, and urban and suburban destinations became more popular, according to the regional government.
Xinjiang received a total of 4,026,400 tourists, a year-on-year decrease of 33.14 percent, with tourism revenue of 2.48 billion yuan (around 371 million U.S. dollars) during the holiday, official data showed.
