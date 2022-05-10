Traditional field hockey sport in NW China's Xinjiang passed down to younger generations

People's Daily Online) 15:29, May 10, 2022

Suienbieke is a six grader from Tacheng in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. He has been learning the traditional local sport of field hockey for three years and is a member of his school’s hockey team.

The team is comprised of students from different ethnic groups – including Han, Daur, Uygur and Kazak students – with the youngest one being nine years old and the oldest being 13. According to Li Ming, the team coach from the Daur ethnic group, field hockey is one of the traditional sports of the Daur ethnic group and has a history of around 1,000 years. He feels a sense of responsibility to pass down the sport to younger generations.

Suienbieke’s dream is to be a hockey coach like Mr. Li when he grows up, and hopes to win honor for his township and the country.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)