Video conference held to share festive experience in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:07, May 12, 2022

URUMQI, May 11 (Xinhua) -- Muslim residents and religious figures in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region shared their personal experiences in a video during the recently concluded Islamic holy month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

From April 3 to May 2, Muslims of various ethnic groups in the region observed Ramadan. They celebrated Eid al-Fitr, which fell on May 3, while enjoying a one-day holiday, said Xu Guixiang, spokesperson for the regional government, during a video conference on Tuesday.

Memet Juma, hatip of the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar Prefecture, said that prayers visited the 550-year-old mosque every day, and thousands of people of different ethnic groups performed their traditional dances on the square in front of the mosque.

Noting that Xinjiang is home to various ethnic groups and religious beliefs, Zumrat Obul, head of the regional united front work department, said that all normal religious activities are protected by law.

In recent years, there has been great misunderstanding about the religious situation in Xinjiang, and the United States in particular has groundlessly claimed that religious freedoms are restricted in Xinjiang.

"These ridiculous lies run completely counter to the facts," Xu said.

"We would like to go on telling Xinjiang's true stories to the international community," Xu said. "We are also looking forward to welcoming more visitors to Xinjiang who can witness the prosperous and comfortable life here."

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)