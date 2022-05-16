NW China's Xinjiang gears up for improvements to its regional highway network

Over 30 bulldozers are traversing a construction site along the Taklimakan Desert, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, pushing sands aside to level out the subgrade before laying a highway’s foundation. The construction task is part of a transport project that plans to connect Qiemo county and the 38th regiment of the Second Division of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

As the head engineer explained, the sandstorm is the biggest hindrance during construction, and it occurs quite often during April and May. Besides, logistics in the desert area is another problem. The team strives to catch up with their plans by starting work earlier in the morning before the sandstorm arrives, relaying that they are confident to keep progressing despite the challenges.

As a key route for the local highway network, the project has received significant investment, which totals 923 million yuan (about $136 million), with its length projected to stretch to around 152 km. The transport corridor is expected to benefit the corps’ development and people’s livelihoods in southern Xinjiang. Under the project, Qiemo county is planning to build one major transport hub and three supporting ones, greatly reducing travel times for local residents. As the result of an enhanced highway network, tourism and natural resources are expected to be better harnessed, while the local environment can more readily be improved as well.

