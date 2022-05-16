Xi extends condolences over passing of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa

Xinhua) 08:58, May 16, 2022

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a message of condolence to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the new president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), over the passing of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, expressed deep condolences over Sheikh Khalifa's passing, and offered sincere sympathies to his relatives as well as to the UAE people.

President Sheikh Khalifa had been committed to maintaining political stability and promoting socioeconomic development in the UAE, winning deep respect and love from the UAE people, Xi stressed.

He had also been dedicated to the UAE-China friendship, and made active efforts to promote the development of bilateral relations, Xi said, adding that his passing is not only a huge loss for the UAE people, but also means a loss of a good friend for the Chinese people.

Noting that the Chinese government and people cherish the China-UAE friendship, Xi said he believes that with joint efforts from both sides, the China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership will see continuous consolidation and development.

