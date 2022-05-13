Xi calls for solidarity, collaboration in global fight against COVID-19

May 13, 2022

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- As of Friday, the worldwide count of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 520 million, with over 6 million related deaths.

As the world is plagued by major challenges, not least a pandemic unseen in a century, Chinese President Xi Jinping has on multiple occasions called on the international community to take concerted actions against the virus.

The following are some highlights of his remarks on how cooperation can help the world survive.

April 21, 2022

In his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022, Xi stressed that we need to work together to defend people's lives and health.

For humanity to clinch a final victory against the COVID-19 pandemic, more hard efforts are needed. It is essential that countries support each other, better coordinate response measures and improve global public health governance, so as to form strong international synergy against the pandemic, said Xi.

Jan. 17, 2022

At the virtual session of the 2022 World Economic Forum, Xi pledged to embrace cooperation on jointly overcoming the pandemic and champion economic globalization.

As COVID-19 is resurging with more variants and spreading faster than before, Xi stressed the importance of fully leveraging vaccines as a powerful weapon and ensuring the equitable distribution of vaccines to close the global immunization gap.

Xi called on countries to strengthen international cooperation against COVID-19, carry out active cooperation on the research and development of medicines, jointly build multiple lines of defense against the coronavirus, and speed up efforts to build a global community of health for all.

Dec. 31, 2021

China has provided 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations for the global COVID response, Xi said in his 2022 New Year Address.

"Only through unity, solidarity and cooperation can countries around the world write a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.

Nov. 29, 2021

China and Africa should fight COVID-19 with solidarity, deepen practical cooperation, promote green development, and uphold equity and justice, Xi said at the opening ceremony of the Eighth Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation via video link.

On fighting COVID-19 with solidarity, Xi stressed the need to truly ensure the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in Africa.

Oct. 31, 2021

While addressing the 16th G20 Leaders' Summit via video link, Xi said that at present, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered multiple crises.

The development achievements made by the international community over the years have been seriously eroded and developing countries are facing unprecedented challenges and tests, Xi pointed out.

The COVID-19 pandemic has once again shown that all countries, with high stakes in each other's future and converging interests, form a community with a shared future for mankind, Xi said, noting that promoting sustainable development in developing countries will benefit the people of the countries concerned, and also affect the future and destiny of the whole mankind and the Earth.

Sept. 24, 2021

While delivering a speech via video at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Zhongguancun Forum, Xi called on all countries to strengthen openness and cooperation in science and technology.

Xi noted that nowadays profound changes unseen in a century are evolving rapidly in the world and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is far-reaching, presenting severe challenges for the recovery of the global economy.

All countries in the world need to strengthen openness and cooperation in science and technology, explore ways and means of jointly solving important global issues through sci-tech innovation, address the challenges of the times together, and promote the noble cause of peace and development for all, said Xi.

