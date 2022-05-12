Home>>
Infographics: Highlights of Xi Jinping's speech at ceremony marking centenary of Communist Youth League of China
By Wu Chaolan (People's Daily Online) 18:38, May 12, 2022
(Web editor: Kou Jie, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Full text of Xi Jinping's speech at ceremony marking centenary of Communist Youth League of China
- Xi's speech at ceremony marking centenary of Communist Youth League of China published
- Xi's moments with disaster-hit people
- Xi sends congratulatory message to Philippine President-elect Marcos
- Collection of Xi's diplomatic speeches published
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.