Xi's speech at ceremony marking centenary of Communist Youth League of China published

Xinhua) 15:38, May 12, 2022

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- A speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Youth League of China in Beijing has been published.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered the speech on May 10.

The booklet was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

