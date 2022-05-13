Chinese Wisdom in Xi's Words: Minor steps can take one to a wider world

May 13, 2022

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- "Everything in life must be experienced by oneself; it is the minor steps that take one to a wider world." President Xi Jinping quoted this line from an ancient Chinese poem to encourage young Chinese to strive for progress.

The poem was written by Fan Peng, a Chinese poet in the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, cited the line while addressing a ceremony held in Beijing to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) on Tuesday.

Speaking at the ceremony on Tuesday, Xi called on CYLC members to be models of hard work and dedication, take the lead in remaining committed to standing on the side of the people, and be realistic, pragmatic, and down-to-earth.

Realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation is a relay race of history in which today's young people should strive for excellent performance, said Xi, adding that the times have always endowed young people with historical responsibilities.

"We believe a nation will be strong only when its young people are strong and a nation will make progress only when its younger generations make progress," said Xi. "We have always believed that the future of our nation rests on youths."

The CYLC was founded on May 5, 1922, under the direct leadership of the CPC.

