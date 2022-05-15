Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on family

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Sunday marks the International Day of Families, an occasion proposed by the United Nations to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made various important remarks on that theme. The following are some highlights:

-- A family is the smallest unit of a nation while a nation is a myriad of families put together.

-- Parents should influence their children by precept and example. They should impart knowledge and foster children's virtues, helping their children establish moral values that steer them forward in their future adult life.

-- We should promote filial piety and family harmony, encourage people to take on family responsibilities, cultivate fine family traditions, and take care of the elderly.

-- Filial piety at home and loyalty to the country are among the fine traditions of the Chinese nation.

-- The prosperity and strength of the country and the rejuvenation of the nation must be ultimately reflected in the happiness of myriads of families and the continuous improvement of the lives of hundreds of millions of people.

