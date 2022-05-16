Xi sends congratulatory message to new UAE president

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his assuming the presidency of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a congratulatory message, Xi pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, bilateral relations have been developing in an all-round and in-depth way.

The two sides have always supported each other firmly on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns, maintained fruitful practical cooperation in various fields, and achieved notable results in the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said, adding that the friendship between the people of the two countries has been continuously deepened.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-UAE relations, Xi said he is ready to work with President Sheikh Mohamed to deepen the China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of the two countries and their people.

On Saturday, Xi sent a message of condolence to Sheikh Mohamed over the passing of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences over Sheikh Khalifa's passing, and offered sincere sympathies to his relatives as well as to the UAE people.

President Sheikh Khalifa had been committed to maintaining political stability and promoting socioeconomic development in the UAE, winning deep respect and love from the UAE people, Xi stressed.

He had also been dedicated to the UAE-China friendship, and made active efforts to promote the development of bilateral relations, Xi said, adding that his passing is not only a huge loss for the UAE people, but also means a loss of a good friend for the Chinese people.

Noting that the Chinese government and people cherish the China-UAE friendship, Xi said he believes that with joint efforts from both sides, the China-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership will see continuous consolidation and development.

