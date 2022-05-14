Israeli missile attack kills 5 in central Syria
DAMASCUS, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Five people were killed and seven others injured after Israel attacked military sites in central Syria on Friday, state news agency SANA reported.
Several missiles fired by Israel hit targets near the Masyaf area of Hama province, SANA reported, citing a military statement.
The attack also caused property damage and set fire to the forest of Masyaf, according to the report.
In an earlier report, SANA said that Syria has intercepted Israeli missiles in its central coast region.
Explosions were heard in the Syrian coast cities of Banyas, Tartous, and Jableh, according to the report, adding most of the missiles were intercepted before reaching their targets.
Israel frequently bombed Syria's military facilities while claiming it was striking pro-Iran militia bases.
