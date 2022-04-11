Israeli measures in Palestine to render situation "uncontrollable": spokesman

RAMALLAH, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Israel's measures of escalation in the Palestinian territories would push matters to "an uncontrollable situation," the Palestinian presidential spokesman warned on Sunday.

Israel's killing of Palestinians and the instruction of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to his army to act without restrictions "are condemned and rejected," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

On Sunday, three Palestinians, including two women, were killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, where tension between the two sides has been flaring for more than two weeks.

Abu Rudeineh also condemned the Israeli government's decision to allocate 111 million U.S. dollars to strengthen the separation wall between the West Bank and Israel after the recent wave of shooting attacks.

"The confrontation with the occupation is not over yet and will never end without the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights in their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital," the spokesman said.

"The Palestinians live in a new, dangerous and different reality that has created a situation that is impossible to continue," he added.

"The continuation of the current situation will lead to the closure of any political horizon in the future," he said, adding that "the current situation requires comprehensive political changes that include ensuring international protection to stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians before matters reach a destructive stage."

In the June 1967 Middle East war, Israel occupied the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, which are claimed by the Palestinians, and has controlled them ever since.

The Palestinians have been seeking to establish a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

