Israel cancels indoor mask requirement
(Xinhua) 09:17, April 25, 2022
People visit a shopping mall in central Israeli city of Modiin, on April 24, 2022. The decision to cancel the requirement of wearing masks indoors in Israel became effective on Saturday night, amid a drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
People dine at a shopping mall in central Israeli city of Modiin, on April 24, 2022. The decision to cancel the requirement of wearing masks indoors in Israel became effective on Saturday night, amid a drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
