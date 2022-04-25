Israel cancels indoor mask requirement

Xinhua) 09:17, April 25, 2022

People visit a shopping mall in central Israeli city of Modiin, on April 24, 2022. The decision to cancel the requirement of wearing masks indoors in Israel became effective on Saturday night, amid a drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

People dine at a shopping mall in central Israeli city of Modiin, on April 24, 2022. The decision to cancel the requirement of wearing masks indoors in Israel became effective on Saturday night, amid a drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

