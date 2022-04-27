Israel's national annual Holocaust remembrance day to be marked

Xinhua) 14:35, April 27, 2022

People visit Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022. Israel's national annual Holocaust remembrance day will be marked on Wednesday and Thursday, in remembering the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust during the Second World War. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

People visit Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022. Israel's national annual Holocaust remembrance day will be marked on Wednesday and Thursday, in remembering the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust during the Second World War. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)

People visit Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022. Israel's national annual Holocaust remembrance day will be marked on Wednesday and Thursday, in remembering the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust during the Second World War. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)

People visit Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022. Israel's national annual Holocaust remembrance day will be marked on Wednesday and Thursday, in remembering the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust during the Second World War. (Xinhua/Wang Zhuolun)

People visit Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022. Israel's national annual Holocaust remembrance day will be marked on Wednesday and Thursday, in remembering the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust during the Second World War. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)