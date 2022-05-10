Liaison office of central gov't slams G7 foreign ministers' statement on HKSAR chief executive election

Xinhua) 16:09, May 10, 2022

HONG KONG, May 10 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday firmly rejected and strongly condemned the comments by the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries and the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Their statement smeared the HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive election, and attacked the Chinese central government's policies towards Hong Kong, said a spokesperson for the office.

The ministers and the EU high representative have turned a blind eye to the structural flaws of their own democratic systems, and wantonly attacked the HKSAR's chief executive election and the Chinese government's implementation of the "one country, two systems" policy, said the spokesperson, calling their statement a serious violation of international laws and the basic norms of international relations.

The statement is full of arrogance and prejudice, ignoring the fact that the chief executive election was conducted in accordance with the law and that the result of the fair election is in line with Hong Kong people's aspirations, the spokesperson noted.

The success of the sixth-term chief executive election has further implemented the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," fully demonstrated the advantages of HKSAR's new electoral system, and proved the new system is a good one that follows the "one country, two systems" principle and suits Hong Kong's realities, the spokesperson said.

A Hong Kong with enduring stability and prosperity is not only in the interest of all Hong Kong people but also in the interest of the international community, according to the spokesperson.

Any political manipulation and arbitrary intervention by external forces will not shake the Chinese central government's firm determination to comprehensively and accurately implement the "one country, two systems" principle, nor will they undermine the overall situation of Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, the spokesperson stressed.

