World leaders seen during meeting of G7 Leaders at NATO headquarters in Brussels

Xinhua) 08:03, March 25, 2022

A man watches a screen displaying leaders posing for a group photo during a meeting of G7 Leaders at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A man watches a screen displaying U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attending a group photo session during a meeting of G7 Leaders at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A man watches a screen displaying U.S. President Joe Biden (4th R), President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (3rd R), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2nd R) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (1st R) attending a photo session during a meeting of G7 Leaders at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People watch a screen displaying Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and French President Emmanuel Macron attending a photo session during a meeting of G7 Leaders at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

