Chinese embassy denounces G7 's remarks on China

Xinhua) 08:32, December 14, 2021

LONDON, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Britain on Monday expressed grave concern about and strong opposition to the Group of Seven (G7)'s irresponsible remarks on China and its interference in China's internal affairs.

A chair's statement, issued on Sunday at the end of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' Meeting in the British city of Liverpool, said that their discussion covered a range of China-related issues, such as the situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, in the East and South China Seas and across the Taiwan Strait, and expressed concern about the "coercive economic policies" of China.

The spokesperson said the affairs relating to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang are purely China's internal affairs and brook no external interference.

"No one should underestimate the strong resolve, will and capability of the Chinese people in defending their country's territorial sovereignty," the spokesperson said.

On the East and South China Seas, China remains unwavering in its resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the spokesperson said. "We stand ready to handle differences properly with the relevant countries through consultation and negotiation."

Any interference in the situation of the East and South China Seas by any external force under any pretext would bring unnecessary disruptions to the peace and tranquility in the region and would not be in line with the interests of the countries in the region, the spokesperson added.

The accusation that China has implemented "coercive economic policies" is totally groundless, the spokesperson said.

"Speaking of 'coercive economic policies,' who imposed economic embargo and blockades on China in the 1950s and 1960s, and who waged a trade war against China and mounted pressure and restrictions on Chinese companies in recent years? The relevant country should answer these questions first and stop putting the blame on the victim," the spokesperson said.

