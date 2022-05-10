UN Chinese Language Day marked in Vienna

VIENNA, May 9 (Xinhua) -- A virtual event opened here on Monday to mark the United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day and promote the Chinese language and culture.

The event, themed "Colorful Yunnan, Showcase for Global Development," was co-hosted by the Permanent Mission of China in Vienna, UN Information Service Vienna and the government of China's Yunnan Province.

More than 200 delegates, including officials, scholars and representatives from international organizations, attended the opening ceremony of the event virtually.

Wang Qun, China's Permanent Representative to the UN in Vienna, said at the ceremony that this year's event is aimed to promote cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties and to highlight the value of diversity and solidarity.

Wang added that Yunnan Province boasts beautiful natural sceneries, diverse cultures and green ecology, and offers a window into China's high-quality development in recent years.

Ghada Waly, director-general of the UN Office at Vienna and executive director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, said at the ceremony that Chinese, as one of the official UN languages, plays an important role in multilateral diplomacy at the UN in Vienna and she welcomed the focus of this year's event on Yunnan and sustainable development.

The opening ceremony also featured singing and ethnic dance performances by artists from Yunnan.

This year's event will run through Friday, according to the organizers.

