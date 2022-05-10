UN chief condemns attacks on civilians by armed group in DRC

Xinhua) 08:28, May 10, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, May 9 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday strongly condemned Sunday's attacks on civilians by an armed group in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), said his spokesman.

The secretary-general strongly condemned the attacks by the Cooperative for Development of the Congo in Djugu Territory of Ituri province, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

At least 38 civilians, including women and children, were killed at the Blakete-Plitu mining site. More civilians were displaced and reported missing when the attackers set fire to the nearby Malika village, where they also reportedly raped six women, noted the statement.

On Monday, the UN peacekeeping mission in the DRC, known by its French acronym as MONUSCO, conducted a medical evacuation operation of severely injured civilians, it said.

Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to those injured. He called on the Congolese authorities to investigate these incidents and bring those responsible to justice. Guterres also urged the DRC authorities to ensure MONUSCO's immediate, free and unimpeded access to the areas of the attacks to facilitate efforts to protect civilians, said the statement.

"The secretary-general further calls on all armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to cease their callous attacks on civilians, participate unconditionally in the political process, including regional initiatives, and lay down their weapons," it said.

Guterres said the United Nations will continue to support the government and the people of the DRC in their efforts to bring about peace and stability, the statement said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)