Commentary: Int'l system with UN at core must be firmly upheld in trying times

Xinhua) 13:27, May 06, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, May 5 (Xinhua) -- United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently visited Russia and Ukraine to mediate in the ongoing conflict, injecting new impetus into international efforts to resolve the strife through diplomacy and dialogue.

Its 70-plus years of history and practice have proved that the UN, as the most universal, representative and authoritative inter-governmental international organization, is the best place to practice multilateralism and an effective platform for the international community to respond collectively to various threats and challenges.

In troubled times, it becomes even more vital to maintain the global system with the UN at its core.

Everybody knows that many hands make light work. Multilateralism in modern international relations originated from mankind's search for solutions to common problems.

Since the end of WWII, with the vigorous development of the UN and other international organizations, multilateralism has gradually become the consensus of the international community to uphold peace, promote development and meet common challenges through multilateral cooperation.

This consensus has led to accelerated economic globalization, increased international trade, and a stronger interconnection and interdependence between nations.

The world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, as regional hotspot issues keep cropping up, traditional and non-traditional security threats are intertwined, and transformative changes and the COVID-19 pandemic have posed severe challenges to the security and development of all countries.

However, the United States still persists in pursuing unilateralism and hegemonism, engaging in power politics, harming other countries' security and development through unfair means, and provoking a new Cold War and geopolitical competitions. Its misbehavior has seriously undermined the international order and global strategic stability.

In the face of complex and grim situations, the international community needs to practice true multilateralism and reject small cliques and bloc politics, strengthen solidarity and cooperation and oppose confrontation and pressure, as well as uphold equality and mutual trust and oppose hegemony and bullying.

Only by moving in the right direction can the international community join forces to build a more prosperous, stable, fair and just world. Just as a famous Chinese saying goes: "Pool the wisdom of everyone and there is nothing you cannot achieve. Gather the strength of everyone and there is no victory you cannot win."

Over the years, China has always held high the banner of multilateralism.

On the international stage, Chinese leaders have made a strong call to uphold multilateralism, pointing out that the way out of the complex problems facing the world is "to uphold multilateralism and build a community with a shared future for mankind."

China has been firmly upholding the international system with the UN at its core, the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the UN's authority and status, and its central role in international affairs.

Facts have proved that China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order.

From the Belt and Road Initiative to the Global Development Initiative and then to the Global Security Initiative, China has provided one international public good after another, promoted world connectivity, boosted global cooperation and development, and injected more confidence into world peace and stability.

History has shown time and again that when the UN's central role is taken seriously, the world will become peaceful. If individual countries are left to go their own way and start something else, the foundation of the "multilateral skyscraper" of the UN will be eroded.

At a time when the international system with the UN at its core is facing severe challenges, all countries should keep in mind the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, bear in mind the larger interest of the international community, resolve differences through diplomacy and dialogue, and jointly promote global peace and development under the coordination of the UN.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)