Japan slammed for hyping up "China threat"

Xinhua) 10:08, May 07, 2022

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said Japan must not hype up the so-called "China threat" and undermine mutual trust and cooperation among countries in the region.

He made the remarks at a press briefing in response to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's remarks indicating that the situation in Ukraine could be replicated in East Asia.

Zhao accused Japan of exaggerating regional tensions by hyping up the so-called "China threat" as excuses to boost its own military strength, which is not conducive to regional peace and stability.

The Taiwan question is entirely China's internal affair and cannot be compared with the situation in Ukraine, Zhao said.

He said because Japan bears grave historical responsibilities to the Chinese people, the Japanese politicians should speak and act with extra prudence on the Taiwan question.

Japan should immediately stop provoking confrontation between major powers and do more things that are conducive to peace and stability in East Asia, he said.

Zhao added that China firmly safeguards its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and is willing to properly handle differences through negotiation and consultation with relevant countries.

