At least 8 killed in Havana hotel explosion

Xinhua) 08:51, May 07, 2022

A rescuer works at the site where an explosion occurred at Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba, on May 6, 2022. At least eight people were killed and over 30 others injured after an explosion ripped through the hotel in downtown Havana Friday morning, official sources reported. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

HAVANA, May 6 (Xinhua) -- At least 8 people were killed and over 30 others injured after an explosion ripped through a hotel in downtown Havana of Cuba Friday morning, official sources reported.

"The provincial director of health, Emilio Delgado Iznaga, confirms that the health system in Havana is fully active. So far 8 people have died and some thirty are hospitalized," the Cuban Presidential Office said in a tweet on Friday, adding that "several people are offering blood donations."

A gas leak is thought to be the cause of the explosion at Hotel Saratoga, according to the Cuban Presidential Office.

The five-star hotel, located near the National Capitol building, was preparing to reopen in the next few days as part of the revival of tourism industry on the island.

According to social media reports shared by the state media Cubadebate, the explosion apparently occurred while the facility was carrying out operations with liquefied gas.

After the explosion, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel went to the scene of the incident and to a local hospital in Havana, where several of the injured were being cared for, according to images published by the Cuban Presidential Office on its Twitter account.

Photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows the site where an explosion occurred at Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba. At least eight people were killed and over 30 others injured after an explosion ripped through the hotel in downtown Havana Friday morning, official sources reported. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (3rd L) inspects the site where an explosion occurred at Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba, on May 6, 2022. At least eight people were killed and over 30 others injured after an explosion ripped through the hotel in downtown Havana Friday morning, official sources reported. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

Fire trucks are seen at the site where an explosion occurred at Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba, on May 6, 2022. At least eight people were killed and over 30 others injured after an explosion ripped through the hotel in downtown Havana Friday morning, official sources reported. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

Photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows the damaged Hotel Saratoga after an explosion in Havana, Cuba. At least eight people were killed and over 30 others injured after an explosion ripped through the hotel in downtown Havana Friday morning, official sources reported. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

Rescuers and firefighters work at the site where an explosion occurred at Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba, on May 6, 2022. At least eight people were killed and over 30 others injured after an explosion ripped through the hotel in downtown Havana Friday morning, official sources reported. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)

