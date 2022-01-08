U.S. sanctions against Cuba "typical coercive diplomacy": Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:17, January 08, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The United States has imposed unilateral sanctions against Cuban institutions and officials for years, which is typical "coercive diplomacy," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the report that the U.S. State Department on Thursday announced visa restrictions on eight Cuban officials.

For 29 consecutive years, the United Nations General Assembly has adopted resolutions overwhelmingly demanding that the United States end its economic, commercial and financial embargo against Cuba.

China firmly supports the Cuban government and people in their just struggle to safeguard their national sovereignty and oppose external interference, Wang said, adding China staunchly supports Cuba's exploration of a development path suited to its national conditions.

"We urge the U.S. side to handle its relations with Cuba in accordance with the purposes of the UN Charter and basic norms governing international relations, immediately and comprehensively lift its unilateral sanctions against Cuba and stop its interference in Cuba," he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Bianji)