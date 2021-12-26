Cuba reports 3 deaths, 125 new cases of COVID-19

Xinhua) 14:09, December 26, 2021

HAVANA, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Cuba registered three deaths and 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past day, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,320 and the number of infections to 964,607, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

The ministry also recorded an increase in active cases, reporting 432 hospitalizations.

In the past day, Havana diagnosed the largest number of confirmed cases, with 38, followed by the central provinces of Camaguey, with 14, and Ciego de Avila, with 16.

In Cuba, an accelerated mass immunization program is in progress, and as of Thursday, a total of 9,576,627 people have been fully vaccinated, equivalent to 85.6 percent of the population.

Additionally, more than a million people have received booster shots.

The vaccination program is being carried out using the Cuban-made vaccines Abdala, Soberana 02, and Soberana Plus.

