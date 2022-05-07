Jiangsu Port Group ensures safety, stability of industrial and supply chain

Xinhua) 08:49, May 07, 2022

Aerial photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows a view of the Longtan Container Terminal of Nanjing Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. Recently, in addition to epidemic prevention and control, Jiangsu Port Group has made efforts in the transportation of people's livelihood materials and important production materials, so as to ensure the safety and stability of the industrial chain and supply chain. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows a view of the Longtan Container Terminal of Nanjing Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. Recently, in addition to epidemic prevention and control, Jiangsu Port Group has made efforts in the transportation of people's livelihood materials and important production materials, so as to ensure the safety and stability of the industrial chain and supply chain. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows a view of the Longtan Container Terminal of Nanjing Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. Recently, in addition to epidemic prevention and control, Jiangsu Port Group has made efforts in the transportation of people's livelihood materials and important production materials, so as to ensure the safety and stability of the industrial chain and supply chain. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows a view of the Longtan Container Terminal of Nanjing Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. Recently, in addition to epidemic prevention and control, Jiangsu Port Group has made efforts in the transportation of people's livelihood materials and important production materials, so as to ensure the safety and stability of the industrial chain and supply chain. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows a view of the Longtan Container Terminal of Nanjing Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. Recently, in addition to epidemic prevention and control, Jiangsu Port Group has made efforts in the transportation of people's livelihood materials and important production materials, so as to ensure the safety and stability of the industrial chain and supply chain. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows a view of the Longtan Container Terminal of Nanjing Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. Recently, in addition to epidemic prevention and control, Jiangsu Port Group has made efforts in the transportation of people's livelihood materials and important production materials, so as to ensure the safety and stability of the industrial chain and supply chain. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Combination aerial photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows the Longtan Container Terminal of Nanjing Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. Recently, in addition to epidemic prevention and control, Jiangsu Port Group has made efforts in the transportation of people's livelihood materials and important production materials, so as to ensure the safety and stability of the industrial chain and supply chain. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

Aerial photo taken on May 6, 2022 shows a view of the Longtan Container Terminal of Nanjing Port in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. Recently, in addition to epidemic prevention and control, Jiangsu Port Group has made efforts in the transportation of people's livelihood materials and important production materials, so as to ensure the safety and stability of the industrial chain and supply chain. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)