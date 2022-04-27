China steps up weather protection for cultural heritage sites, artifacts

Xinhua) 11:17, April 27, 2022

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- China's National Cultural Heritage Administration on Tuesday urged extra protection against extreme weather for cultural artifacts and historical sites.

Cultural heritage authorities and museums across the country should keep track of extreme weather and respond in a timely manner, the administration said in an emergency notice.

Ancient constructions and affiliated museums, as well as heritage conservation and excavation sites, must be checked for potential risks, the notice said.

It also called for responsive measures and supplies to cope with damage to constructions and the falling of historically significant and ancient trees.

