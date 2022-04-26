China firmly rejects unreasonable actions of US, Europe to interfere in China's internal affairs

(People's Daily App) 14:19, April 26, 2022

China firmly rejects the “unreasonable actions of the US and Europe to interfere in China’s internal affairs” and has lodged solemn representations with the US to express its solemn position, China said on Monday.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was commenting at a press briefing in Beijing on the third high-level meeting of the US-EU Dialogue on China.

The US paid lip service to maintaining the centrality of the UN Charter, Wang said, but the truth was the opposite.

“China firmly rejects the unreasonable actions of the US and Europe to interfere in China’s internal affairs and has lodged solemn representations with the US to express its solemn position,” he said.

When the UN Security Council refused to authorize the US to use force in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Syria and other countries, the US and NATO “left the UN aside and wantonly intervened in sovereign countries,” Wang said.

“The US says it respects human rights, but not a single person has been held accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the wars of aggression waged by the US and its allies against Afghanistan, Iraq and other countries, which have resulted in the deaths of more than 300,000 civilians and reduced more than 26 million people to refugees,” he said.

The US talks about opposing economic coercion, “but it is the US who invented coercive diplomacy,” Wang said. The US imposed a blockade and sanctions on Cuba for half a century and on Iran for more than 40 years, the ministry spokesperson noted.

US sanctions against its allies, such as the EU and Japan, “the US has never hesitated, as we have seen repeatedly,” he said.

“Facts have proved” that the US was the “biggest disseminator of disinformation, the perpetrator of coercive diplomacy and the destroyer of world peace and stability,” Wang said. “Not only the interests of small and weak countries are hurt, but also Europe and other allies have to pay a heavy price for the selfishness of the United States. I hope the EU will recognize the facts and not help the tyranny.”

