"Indivisible security" endorsed by international community: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 10:08, April 26, 2022

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The United States should remember that the idea of "indivisible security" is a principle endorsed by the international community, including the U.S. side, and is not promoted by Russia alone, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comment following recent claims by a U.S. State Department spokesperson that China continues to "parrot" some of Russia's security ideas amid the war in Ukraine, including the Kremlin's concept of "indivisible security."

"China rejects such groundless accusations by the U.S. that disregard the facts," Wang told a regular news briefing.

"The U.S. side should address its own ignorance and realize that indivisible security is not just a Russian concept, but an important principle widely recognized and accepted by NATO members including the U.S., European countries and the rest of the international community," Wang said.

This principle has been enshrined in such important documents as the Helsinki Final Act of 1975, the 1990 Charter of Paris for a New Europe, the Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security between NATO and the Russian Federation in 1997, and the Charter for European Security adopted in 1999, he said, adding that the United States is a signatory or party to these documents.

Wang said that forgetting history would be the greatest betrayal and denying consensus would have grave consequences.

"This kind of perfidious practice by the United States is typical of unilateralism and historical revisionism, and it is the root cause of the current European security crisis," he said.

