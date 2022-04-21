U.S. should regard Pacific Island countries as independent states: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:59, April 21, 2022

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Wednesday reiterated that the security cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands does not target any third party, and that the United States should respect these Pacific Island countries as independent and sovereign states rather than as its appendages.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when commenting on media reports that the United States, Japan, New Zealand and Australia have expressed concern over the framework pact on security cooperation signed between China and the Solomon Islands.

Wang said that the cooperation is based on the principles of equality and mutual benefits, for the purpose of maintaining social order, coping with natural disasters and providing humanitarian assistance to the Solomon Islands.

It does not target any third party or aim to replace any existing bilateral and multilateral security mechanism, he said.

Wang said that according to the logic of the United States, the Pacific Island countries can only carry out security cooperation with the United States and its allies, and any other security cooperation is viewed as a threat.

"I have to ask the United States whether it regards these countries as independent and sovereign states, or as its own appendages. Will the United States develop equal relations with these countries, or seek to control them?" Wang said.

