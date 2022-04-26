Russia announces ceasefire near Azovstal plant to ensure civilian evacuation

MOSCOW, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Russia's Defense Ministry on Monday announced a ceasefire near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol for the safe evacuation of civilians.

Russia's armed forces and the formations of the Donetsk People's Republic "from 14:00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on April 25 will unilaterally cease all hostilities" to ensure the safe evacuation of the specified category of civilians (workers, women and children), the ministry said in a statement.

It said the civilians will be taken "in any direction they choose."

The decision was guided by "purely humanitarian principles," the ministry added.

