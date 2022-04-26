Boeing launches first China-based production line of converted 767-300 freighter

Xinhua) 09:55, April 26, 2022

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Boeing and Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Co., Ltd. (GAMECO) together launched the first production line of 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF), Boeing China announced Monday.

This 767-300 BCF production line is located at GAMECO's plant in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. It focuses on converting retired 767-300 passenger aircraft to all-cargo freighters, said Boeing China.

This is the latest in a series of capacity expansions to Boeing's passenger-to-freighter conversion programs to help meet ongoing strong market demand, Boeing China added.

The medium-widebody 767-300BCF is tailored to serve customers to develop their air cargo business in the long-haul, regional and feeder markets. It has already received more than 100 orders and commitments globally.

The new line is also the first of two 767-300BCF lines that Boeing plans to launch this year together with GAMECO, which is now operating three production lines in Guangzhou to convert 737-800 freighter.

