Boeing announces senior leadership updates
SAN FRANCISCO, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Boeing on Monday announced Ted Colbert as president and chief executive officer of its Defense, Space and Security business succeeding Leanne Caret. Stephanie Pope has been appointed as president and CEO of Boeing Global Services (BGS), succeeding Colbert.
As president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Colbert will oversee all aspects of the company's business unit that provides technology, products and solutions for defense, government, space, intelligence, and security customers. BDS had 2021 revenue of 26 billion U.S. dollars, the company said.
As president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, Pope, who is currently Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) chief financial officer, will lead the company's business unit that provides aerospace services for commercial, government and aviation industry customers. BGS had 2021 revenue of 16 billion dollars. Before her assignment as BCA CFO, Pope was chief financial officer of BGS.
Colbert and Pope's new assignments will be effective on April 1. Until her retirement later this year, Caret will serve as executive vice president and senior advisor to the CEO, reporting to Calhoun, to support the leadership transition, business continuity, according to the announcement.
