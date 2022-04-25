We Are China

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,472 confirmed, 16,983 asymptomatic

Xinhua) 09:19, April 25, 2022

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Shanghai reported 2,472 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 16,983 local asymptomatic carriers on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

