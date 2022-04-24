Home>>
Tibet embraces caterpillar fungus harvest
(Ecns.cn) 15:37, April 24, 2022
A villagers applies homemade sunscreen to their face before collecting caterpillar fungus in Gyaca County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 22, 2022. Caterpillar fungus has entered the annual harvest season in Tibet. (Photo/China News Service)
