Sunday, April 24, 2022

World Book Day marked in N China's Hebei

(Xinhua) 08:53, April 24, 2022

A girl reads a book at a book store on World Book Day in Dingzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, April 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)


