Home>>
World Book Day marked in N China's Hebei
(Xinhua) 08:53, April 24, 2022
A girl reads a book at a book store on World Book Day in Dingzhou City, north China's Hebei Province, April 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.