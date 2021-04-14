China's national library gears up for World Book Day

April 14, 2021

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The National Library of China will hold various activities to celebrate the 26th World Book Day, which falls on April 23.

A series of lectures, exhibitions and performances centering on the centenary of the Communist Party of China will be organized around the day, including an artistic event to tell Party history stories on April 18, according to the library.

Also on offer will be a reading activity at the Summer Palace on World Book Day, making use of the charming and historic scenery to provide an immersive reading experience for members of the public.

The National Library of China said it will also release a batch of ancient Tibetan-language books and books about traditional Chinese medicine in digital form.

