Reading with Xi Jinping | The Arabian Nights

This is not an ordinary book. It’s a book about a fictional ancient oriental world, telling fantastical stories that have been passed down from generation to generation. It has been a source of inspiration for multiple famous musical pieces, paintings, films, fictional works of literature and other artistic creations. What’s more, the story reveals the wonders of the world we encountered as children: caves full of treasures, magic carpets that could take us anywhere at any time, genies able to grant any wish in the blink of an eye… It is The Arabian Nights, a treasure of Arabic literature.

At the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations held on May 15, 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping described The Arabian Nights as an invaluable asset of human civilization.

The Arabian Nights is a collection of Arabic folk tales. The book includes widely cherished stories, such as The Seven Voyages of Sinbad the Sailor, Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, and Aladdin’s Lamp.

The book describes China as a great civilization, a friendly country, and a land of wonders, adventures and treasures. The book shows us the friendly feelings that the Arabs have had towards China since ancient times.

Now, let’s read it together to find out what the story has to reveal.

One day, Ali Baba took his three donkeys into the forest and began cutting trees as he normally would do. Just when he had cut enough wood to load up his donkeys...

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)