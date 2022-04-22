Xi urges cultivation of high-caliber talent in letter replying to university professors

Xinhua) 10:49, April 22, 2022

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed nurturing more high-caliber talent committed to the country's development.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Thursday in a letter replying to veteran professors of the University of Science and Technology Beijing.

