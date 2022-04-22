Xi's thought boosts global ecological governance

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Friday marks the Earth Day 2022 with the theme of "Invest In Our Planet."

Not long ago, when planting trees in an annual activity in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China has adhered to the notion that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets to fully promote the development of ecological civilization, advance afforestation and improve the living environment in both urban and rural areas.

Under the guidance of Xi's Thought on Ecological Civilization, China has been advancing the green transition of its economy over the years, contributing to global environmental and climate governance.

On various occasions, Xi has expounded on his thought and called for concerted international efforts in global ecological governance. The following are some highlights of his remarks in this regard.

Oct. 12, 2021

When addressing the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, Xi stressed the need to respect Nature, follow Nature's laws, protect Nature, and build a homeland of harmonious coexistence between man and Nature.

The development of ecological civilization should be taken as a guide to coordinate the relationship between man and Nature, Xi stressed, adding that human activities need to be kept within the limits of the ecology and environment, and holistic conservation and systematic governance of mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands and deserts need to be carried out.

Sept. 21, 2021

In his speech at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Xi said that China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.

Xi stressed the importance of improving global environmental governance, actively responding to climate change and creating a community of life for man and Nature.

He also underlined accelerating transition to a green and low-carbon economy and achieving green recovery and development.

April 20, 2021

While delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021, Xi called for efforts to strengthen cooperation on green infrastructure, green energy and green finance.

Xi also called for improving the Belt and Road Initiative International Green Development Coalition, the Green Investment Principles for the Belt and Road Development and other multilateral cooperation platforms "to make green a defining feature of Belt and Road cooperation."

Dec. 30, 2020

During a meeting with then German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via video link, Xi called for speeding up green development, urging China and the European Union to give full play to their high-level dialogue mechanism on environment and climate, and give mutual support to each other in hosting international conferences on biodiversity, climate change, and conservation of nature.

Sept. 30, 2020

When delivering a speech at the United Nations Summit on Biodiversity, Xi stressed upholding multilateralism and building synergy for global governance on the environment, noting that faced with global environmental risks, countries "share a common stake" and form "a community with a shared future."

"Unilateralism finds no support; cooperation is the right way forward," he said. "We must firmly safeguard the UN-centered international system and uphold the sanctity and authority of international rules so as to enhance global governance on the environment."

He also stressed upholding the principle of "common but differentiated responsibilities" for developed and developing countries in tackling the challenges to the environment.

April 28, 2019

Declaring the opening of the International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 Beijing, Xi expressed his hope that the green development concept embodied by the expo park would be spread to "every corner of the world."

"Only with concerted efforts can we effectively deal with global environmental issues such as climate change, marine pollution and biological protection and achieve the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development goals," he said.

He put forward a five-point initiative: pursuing harmony between human and Nature, prosperity based on green development, a passion for nature-caring lifestyles, a scientific spirit in ecological governance and joint efforts to tackle environmental challenges.

